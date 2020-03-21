Study: Sellers are stocking open houses with hand sanitizers

The survey suggests there might be a silver lining: In California, 12% of agents reported an increase in sellers, who might be eager to take advantage of lower interest rates.

Jodi Dougherty, a broker with Downtown Realty Company, similarly said that she hasn't seen a major difference in how buyers are reacting.

"The buyers who want to go out are going out," she said. "Same thing with the sellers."

Dougherty noted there is more interest from buyers because of the dropped interest rates. She said she has seen an uptick from younger generations in particular.

"I have had a few additional people who weren't going to buy so soon reach out due to the dropped interest rates," she said. "The older generation is concerned, whereas the younger generation understands they have a lifetime ahead to recover, so it's not as dire for them."

The lowered interest rates are also affecting sellers who were planning on putting their home on the market within the next month; those sellers have taken a step back because of the coronavirus, Dougherty said.