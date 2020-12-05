Style at Home: A beautifully blue Christmas

"Blue Christmas" might not be the most uplifting holiday song, but our Blue Christmas room is certainly one beautiful display. Blue and white is one of my absolute favorite color combinations year-round, so we always have a stunning selection of chinoiserie. While not a classic Christmas palette like pine green and poinsettia red, blue is often used to represent winter, so I like to think it fits in just right for Christmas and is a frosty, magical approach to the season. Add in some soft gold and champagne shimmer and the combo is a fresh, timeless pairing.

Our rich and vibrant Twilight Room was the perfect spot to highlight the dreamy look. We like to keep our furniture in this room light and warm to offset the cool tones of the navy walls, and it is the perfect mix for the display. The lavish velvet ribbons and touches of gold give a luxurious and elegant feel from the tree, to the mantel, and the foliage atop the ottoman. A few of my favorite elements are the unexpected, mirrored stars and the frosted blue Christmas tree figurines. Both accents reflect the surrounding holiday lights and send it bouncing from display to display. These are also items that can be used in many different areas of a home to tie together a cohesive look.