Style at Home: A house isn't a home without art on the walls

Just like adding jewelry to the perfect outfit, nothing pulls a room together like impeccably decorated walls. I've found that people are either very excited to buy art, or very intimidated. With so many different options, styles and aesthetics, it can be overwhelming to choose. After all, art is a true investment. While art speaks differently to everyone, I can offer a few tactics as to how to incorporate pieces into your decor seamlessly and effectively.

Don't be intimidated by a gallery wall. Using a grouping of photos is a great way to play with a large wall space, not to mention you get to use a wide variety of your favorite pieces. Gone is the pressure to narrow down your selection. Try using a collection of sizes and shapes to create the perfect mix. A well-done gallery wall is a work of art in itself.

Draw focus to one special piece. Maybe you have a favorite photograph from days past that you want to feature. Perhaps there is a painting you bought and haven't had the chance to display properly. Using a special piece to anchor a room is a great way to bring attention to your art aesthetic without overwhelming a space.