Style at Home: A sneak peek at fall 2021

Since we covered menswear-inspired furniture last week, I couldn’t help but continue to immerse myself in the lovely trends of the newly arriving fall season. Our shop transforms a bit before the weather does, so it isn’t hard for me to pretend we are already in the thick of pumpkin spice season (which I’ll appreciate a little extra this week as temperatures in Kansas City are still at nearly 100 degrees)!

Allow me to offer you some reprieve from late-summer heat and we can together imagine a world of cider donuts and blanket bundled bonfires as we explore the upcoming trends of fall.

When it comes to the transitional colors of autumn, we are obsessing over deep burgundy and zesty mustard hues. Adding touches of these shades to your rooms immediately brings warmth and comfort to your spaces. We have been using a plethora of rich fabrics to play on the luxurious nature of these colors with velvets, floral prints and lots of fabulous trim to bring new elegance to our displays.

Autumn is about to take flight, so what better way to welcome it then on the wings of our favorite fall fowls? Mixing in feather accents to your foliage displays is the perfect way to add texture and interest to your decor. Some of my favorites are pheasant and quail feathers. Their rich, earthy hues and natural texture elevate the foliage to a new breathtaking level.