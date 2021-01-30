Style at Home: Add panache with pillows

To find a picture-perfect pillow combination for your home, first evaluate the style and color palette of the space and the furniture where the pillows will sit. If the furniture or room already has a lot of pattern and color, I’d recommend keeping the pillows pretty neutral. But neutral doesn’t mean boring. You can use lots of different fabric textures, styles and trims to give the pillows personality. If the room and your furnishings are neutral, then the sky is the limit for your pillows. You can keep your pillows neutral, in keeping with the room. Or you can use the pillows to introduce contrasting color and pattern.

If you want to try bold new colors and patterns, go for it. When it comes to picking upholstery fabric, I always play it safe because furniture is so expensive you want to cover it with a fabric you won’t get tired of. But I am fearless on my accent pillows, often pulling together three completely different fabrics on one pillow. When I design a grouping of pillows, I like to create balance in the fabrics so they work wonderfully together, complementing each other, not competing. To strike this fine line, pay attention to the size of the patterns. If you have a big pillow with a bold, large pattern, then pair it with pillows in solid fabrics. If you pick a smaller geometric pattern, then you can mix it with a larger plaid or floral.

2. Create configurations that work