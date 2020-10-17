Style at Home: Autumn is aromatherapy season

Fall is in the air, and with it the crisp and spicy scents I crave this time of year. I am candle-obsessed year-round, but I do consider autumn the official beginning of candle season. The comforting ambiance brought to a room by the soft glow of a candle is hard to beat (and especially needed this year). I truly believe that after a stressful day, a candle's soothing aroma and soft glow can help you relax and re-center.

While I love spring scents full of fruit and sweet freshness, I find myself dreaming of wrapping myself in a warm embrace of delightful fall and winter notes like oak, amber, peppermint and ginger. These scents smell good enough to eat and make my mouth water just thinking about them. Take a journey with me as I pair some of my favorite scents with the coziest fall corners.

Molasses room