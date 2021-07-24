Style at Home: Bedding, pillows perfect for heading back to college

Thinking back to my years at university, I remember a lot of different emotions. That first time away from home is an eye-opener!

One of the hardest parts is leaving the comforts of home and branching out to discover your own way. I remember thinking I’d spent 18 years curating my childhood room, and now I had to leave it behind.

Making a dorm room or rental bedroom feel like your own space is not always an easy task. With rarely an option to add paint colors or even your own furnishings to a space, it can be challenging to make it truly feel like home.

My suggested solution? Fabulous fabrics and bedding, of course. With limited furniture and space, I found myself perched on my bed for much more than just sleeping — it is where I studied, snacked and chatted with my roomie before bed. When helping customers get ready to make this particular move, I always try to encourage them to make that area as special as they can.