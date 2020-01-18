Style at Home: Bedding secrets: tailoring and textiles

Since January is a month for new resolutions, I thought I would share one of mine with you. After a busy day in the shop and an evening of family fun with my husband and 3-year-old, I crave few things more than crawling into a beautiful and cozy bed for a good night's rest - which is easier said than done. I love coming home to an enticing and tidy bed. It not only energizes me in the morning to accomplish the small task of making it, but a well-made bed is a thing of beauty. I'd like to revamp our bedroom this year, and lucky for me, there are countless gorgeous beds to inspire me.

Many bed owners have asked how we get them to look so full and luxurious, so I've collected a few secrets from our bedding experts who create our second-floor masterpieces (thank you, Paula and Kathy).

Much like clothing, sizing matters when it comes to bedding. You wouldn't wear an outfit that is two sizes too big; your bed doesn't want to either. Having a tailored fit for your duvet makes a world of difference in volume and comfort. One thing I find interesting (and slightly hard to believe) is there is no industry standard for duvet sizing. So if you order five inserts from five different places, they may be all slightly different sizes despite all being called a queen.