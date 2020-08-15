Style at Home: Bedside manner: Have your clutter and clean it too

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With all the chaos and uncertainty in the world today, I have found myself craving simple comforts and trying harder than ever to relax. This means I have been spending more time in my most favorite place... my bed. While my 4 year old might be a little confused as to why I get so excited at 7:30 each evening it's because I know that by 8 - OK, 8:45, we have lots of books to read and stuffed animals to gather - I can be in my own comfortable cocoon.

However, for me, with comfort often comes clutter. My nightstand turns into a neglected library overrun with books I'm too tired to read, and my glasses seem to get lost among the fray of water cups, phone chargers and decorative tchotchkes when I need them the most (though I maintain that my glasses have the ability to move on their own). To keep what I deem necessities within arm's reach - what's the point of relaxing if I have to stand up to retrieve something? - and to keep my husband from disappearing under a pile of decorative pillows and design magazines, I knew I had to make some changes.

In truth the changes are for me also - I spend so much time enjoying and coveting beautifully curated bedrooms and bedding, and yet I was willing to ruin the flow of my room with all my beloved stuff! Luckily, I was able to pinpoint some stylish solutions that allow me to have my clutter and keep my space clean, too.