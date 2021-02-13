Style at Home: Bring on spring in your home decor

I am thankful to be able to find solace from the outside wintery mess indoors, where spring has officially sprung. It is so wonderful to be able to escape into a space that invokes sunny thoughts into my day. It reminds me of all the times we have to look forward to in the soon-to-arrive season. This week I am highlighting a few ways I like to embrace the start of the new season in my home and at the shop.

Refresh your table

Sometimes change can be as simple as switching your tablecloth for a new covering or adding a seasonal figurine to your display. This time of year, I love introducing light linens and natural colors to my tables. This leaves you with a fresh canvas on which to add spring when you are ready. I am already breaking out my bunnies and birds to keep my dishes company until we are in full bloom.

Treat yourself with tulips, or any other faux floral