Style at Home: Bring out the boxwoods

As with every February in the Midwest, I feel like the weather has not caught up with my internal clock just yet. Aside from the few lovely days of warmth we had during the Super Bowl (go Chiefs!) the only time I can get my fix of spring cheer is at the shop. Lucky for me I spend a lot of time there and can get my fix of color from the lovely stems and bright spring accessories we have. When bringing seasonal excitement into my own home I use the always-elegant charm of boxwood.
I love boxwoods in every season, but especially in spring. It might be because preserved boxwoods have the feel of a fresh green without all the time-consuming upkeep - just mist them with water once a month and you are good to go. I adore adding boxwoods to existing displays as well as dressing them up with ribbons and picks for some seasonal flare. Here are a few simple ideas to update your boxwoods this spring.
Classic boxwood wreaths are so versatile. We style them on plates, statues, shelves, doors, chairs - whew I need to take a breath. The 10-inch boxwood wreaths are perfect for a pop of pink peonies or a cluster of tulips. Adding stems and ribbon not only gives you the opportunity to introduce spring colors into your display but also adds texture and volume. Sometimes adding greenery is just as dramatic of a change as colorful florals. A few stems and some zip ties can take your boxwood to the next level. I tend to use my same boxwoods season after season and introduce new picks to make them seem brand new year-round.
Boxwoods are the perfect place to incorporate other natural elements like nests and bird accessories during spring. Since boxwood got its start as a traditional outdoor hedge, I find the accessories add a sense of realism and nature to your home. Balancing your boxwood on vases or cake pedestals at varying heights makes a display perfect for a mantel or table centerpiece. We even place them around stone statues and busts to achieve the same outdoor elegance boxwoods were originally known for.
Smaller boxwood wreaths and accessories are the perfect touches to top off a tabletop. Not only do they add dimension and texture to a place setting, but they fill out a display that might otherwise look incomplete.
Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.
