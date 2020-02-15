Style at Home: Bring out the boxwoods

As with every February in the Midwest, I feel like the weather has not caught up with my internal clock just yet. Aside from the few lovely days of warmth we had during the Super Bowl (go Chiefs!) the only time I can get my fix of spring cheer is at the shop. Lucky for me I spend a lot of time there and can get my fix of color from the lovely stems and bright spring accessories we have. When bringing seasonal excitement into my own home I use the always-elegant charm of boxwood.

I love boxwoods in every season, but especially in spring. It might be because preserved boxwoods have the feel of a fresh green without all the time-consuming upkeep - just mist them with water once a month and you are good to go. I adore adding boxwoods to existing displays as well as dressing them up with ribbons and picks for some seasonal flare. Here are a few simple ideas to update your boxwoods this spring.