Style at Home: Bring spring into your home!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Springtime is in full effect and I couldn't be more thrilled. After such a cold and harsh winter here in Kansas City, Mo., spring truly feels like a revival for me both creatively and mentally. I have been craving fresh air, patio weather and of course, the start of rose season. I am even excited for April showers that will bring us all those May flowers we deserve. Plus, now that my spring cleaning is done - well...almost done - I'm ready to start introducing fresh and springy decor to brighten up my house. As I plan out my approach this year, I want to share some of my favorite ways to change my decor going into this light and bright season.

INCORPORATE GREENERY

There are many creative and easy ways to bring fauna into your space without completely redecorating. I love to use ferns and wreaths to enhance my existing vignettes and tablescapes - one small change can have a big impact. Versatile fern wreaths are also excellent for DIY lovers who want to create their own masterpieces. Another go-to for me is the classic topiary (are you surprised?). They seriously never go out of style. Available in any size, they are a great addition to shelves, tabletops, vignettes - I could go on and on.

ARTFUL FLORALS