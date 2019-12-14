Style at Home: Bringing warmth to a modern house

As a home decor enthusiast and shop owner I am always looking for new and exciting challenges. It is truly amazing how much decor can change an entire home. I got my wish this October when Nell Hill's had the opportunity to work with local realtor Kristen Malfer to stage an ultra-modern home located in Leawood, Kan. At first I was hesitant - we are new traditional all the way. How could we bring the warmth and fun of our design aesthetic into a stark modern home and achieve Kristen's goal of warming it up? Luckily I had our designer Zakk Hoyt by my side, and we were able to pull off quite a transformation using a combination of our favorite upholstered pieces, plenty of cozy accessories and a dash of holiday cheer.

The first thing I noticed when I walked through the stainless-steel front doors was the abundance of open space. With an open floor plan, it's important to create separate spaces that still flow together for a cohesive look, so I knew we were about to have some fun. The home was designed in a modern industrial style and features plenty of metal accents and dark features that gave the house a sharp edge I knew we would need to soften. What also caught my eye was the lovely light wood ceiling that brought an unexpected natural element. This was an important feature since I knew we would be able to pull out the warmth of the wood tones and spread them throughout the home with the addition of wood and leather mirrors, tables and chairs. A lot of the mirrors, tables and chairs we brought in had wooden or light leather elements to enhance the reach of the natural elements.