Style at Home: Building blocks of New Traditional style

The concept of New Traditional sounds a bit like an oxymoron, don’t you think? By rule, tradition itself is something that must be passed generation to generation, therefore it can’t possibly be new.

Like all good things, traditional design has evolved and changed over the years into the New Traditional variant we have today. New Traditional design is the best of both worlds, classic and fresh, livable and luxe, formal and fun. Using a mixture of traditional elements with contemporary touches creates a space that is full of life and personality. There are many levels and iterations when it comes to bringing this unique style into your home. I’ve pinpointed my favorite additions that make for a stunning New Traditional atmosphere, whether you want to tip the scales toward timeless or trendy.

Shift your shapes

There are certainly many hallmarks of traditional design – English arms, barley twist legs, wingbacks and tufting, pleating and ruffles (oh my!). Rich, saturated colors and warm metals and oh, I could go on. And while we love all these things, we don’t shy away from mixing in clean lines and bright colors when it tickles our fancy. Pairing classic silhouettes with on-trend colors or applying traditional patterns to contemporary pieces is what New Traditional style is all about.

Play with patterns