Style at Home: Choose Valentine's Day decor with love

Valentine's Day is approaching and as a lover of seasonal decor I am thrilled that the shop has pops of my favorite red and white goodies. They remind me of all the fun I had during our classroom Valentine's Day parties as a kid, like decorating valentine boxes and handing out cute cards to my fellow classmates (or maybe it was all the sweets I got to take home after). It can be easy to veer into cheesy decor territory with something as whimsical and lighthearted as Valentine's Day, but with the proper approach I find it to be a fun and festive time of year that is perfect to cheer up your home after the bulk of winter holiday decorations have been put away.

If I could only choose one thing to have out during this holiday, it would be a vase full of tulips. I adore having stems out around the house to add a pop of color and freshness, especially when the weather is dreary. The vibrant reds and soft blush hues instantly warm up any space and put a smile on everyone's face. They are the perfect thing to replace any remaining greenery and pinecones lingering on mantels and tabletops. I thought they looked especially sweet in our checkered red-and-white container. A tin caught my eye during Christmas, and I think I will transition it into our summer red, white and blue as well.