Style at Home: Christmas décor: Touch of traditional

We’ve covered a lot of holiday looks this year, from Santa’s Workshop to Woodland Wonderland to Beautiful Blue Christmas. I want to round out our Nell Hill’s displays with a look that is full of classic Christmas colors and nostalgia.

In a year such as this one, I find myself craving the comfort of the well-known and the traditional holiday atmosphere from my childhood. I’m talking punchy greens, shiny reds and all the ribbon, perfectly mismatched ornaments and bubble lights that I can find. For me, there is a calmness to be found among the chaos of a fully festive tree; it reminds me of sitting in the midst of my jolly family just taking in the scenery and being thankful that we are all together to celebrate.

One of our most-asked-about corners of the shop is our “Shuttered Window” room where we have displayed our classic Shiny Brite ornaments and festive bubble lights. This look practically carols Christmas at you! The bubble lights in particular have a special meaning for me, as my dad’s dad likes to share a story from his childhood when he saved up his pennies to buy a set for his mom. He trudged through the Minnesota snow with his pocketbook to get them for her. I think of that story every time I see bubble lights and it makes me smile.