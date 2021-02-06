Style at Home: Colored glass tops 2021 trends

Colorful glass has been around for thousands of years, beginning with the ancient Egyptians, according to The Stained Glass Association of America. And of course, lovers of historic architecture know stained glass windows can be found in many an old religious building. I grew up attending a church that had the most fabulous color block-stained glass windows that might have felt a bit dated during my childhood but now look perfectly midcentury and dare I say, on trend!

As much as I appreciate the colorful glass of decades (and centuries and millennia) past, right now I'm obsessing over the brightly hued drinking glasses, bottles, decanters and cake stands of today that are elegant, delicate and most importantly, fun. With colors spanning the entire rainbow and beyond, there is always a way to add a bit of whimsy to your tabletop whatever your preferred palette.