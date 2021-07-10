Style at Home: Create a cart that raises the bar

The sun is out, the sky is clear, and things are starting to feel normal again! After the crazy and isolating year we just endured, it is wonderful that we are able to start gathering together again in time for the summer.

Back are the evening happy hours and parties with inventive cocktails! Ever since their heyday in the '50s and '60s, bar carts have been a staple in many homes. Carts come in so many finishes and styles that you’ll be able to find one that fits into any space.

As Mary Carol Garrity likes to say, the beauty and the curse of bar carts is you don’t have a lot of space to work with. Everything you place on the tiny shelves needs to either serve a functional purpose or add a powerful punch of visual panache. One of the most important parts of decorating a bar cart (like any vignette) is introducing items that provide height. This can be achieved in many ways, from a tiered server to hold appetizers to a lamp or a showy bouquet of flowers. Another great addition for height is stacking cocktail books to create a platform and top off with barware accessories.