Style at Home: Creating the perfect gallery wall

Step Two: The Layout. Once you pull the art with which you are working, it's time to layout your vision. Instead of going straight to the wall with hammer in hand, we recommend a floor layout first. When Dillon has the time (and space) he lays out his pieces on the ground in front of his chosen wall starting with the visually heaviest pieces.

The heaviest pieces are going to be the largest sized or those with dark, bold frames and colors. By beginning with these pieces, you can ensure that they are spread evenly throughout your display to create visual anchors that draw the eye from side to side. Grouping too many of the heavy pieces together can create an unbalanced and lopsided display. Add in medium sized pieces and fill in with the smallest among your grouping to complete your gallery.

While your display is on the ground and you have it looking just right, mark the middle of the display and take a picture on your phone. This way, once you start moving things around you have something to reference for spacing and placement.