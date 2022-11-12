Style at Home: Decorate your Thanksgiving tabletop like a pro with these 4 design inspirations

It could be argued that the heart of the home on Thanksgiving isn’t actually the kitchen but the tabletop, where you will gather with family and friends to share in the splendor and harvest of the season. Toasts will be made, glasses clinked, and heaping dishes passed around.

Hosting Thanksgiving can come with a lot of pressure, but creating a beautiful tabletop doesn’t have to add to the stress. We rounded up some Thanksgiving tabletop design inspiration that is sure to wow your guests – almost as much as your pumpkin pie recipe.

Get creative with pumpkins

Pumpkins just may be the darling of the season, so incorporating them into your tabletop decor may seem a bit too on the nose for some, but we believe that with the right pairings they can leave your tabletop feeling full of whimsy and warmth.

For this look we wanted to highlight the juxtaposition of the bright orange with the classic blue and white chinoiserie for a chic and preppy feel. Gold accents tie in the colors of the season and present as the perfect partners for this palette, highlighting its warmth with a glow that silver just couldn’t have accomplished. Dainty orange pumpkins are piled high at each place setting, and mirror the orange tones found in the beautifully detailed dinner plates. White pumpkins are peppered throughout the table, adding depth to the design without taking away from the fiery autumnal centerpiece that resides at the heart of the table. White pumpkin-shaped soup tureens are the perfect unexpected complement that are sure to bring joy to your guests.

Try a modern rustic look

If you're tired of orange come the Thanksgiving feast, opt for a muted, earthy tablescape with hints of fall (not the full color palette!). An early fall dinner party is the perfect way to transition to the new season and celebrate your new design.

To make your rustic, farmhouse style table a little dressier for the holiday without making it look out of place, add a voluminous, laid-back floral arrangement and use woven linens. I also love the pairing of the moody dark-colored dishes with the sunflowers, black candlesticks and cream-colored serveware.

Lean into the colors of the season

If you love the traditional Thanksgiving look, make sure to include plenty of autumnal shades like brown, burnt orange, ivory and moss. Think neutrals are boring? No way! Not if you incorporate plenty of textures. Believe me, when peppered with rustic vessels, pampas grass and dried flowers, a mostly monotone table looks incredibly elegant.

Another thing I love about this tabletop is elements of it can carry throughout the seasons to the holidays. The sentinel deer, birch tree-covered hurricane, and even the wooden candlesticks could perform double duty.

Let your place setting do the talking

Thanksgiving is a time to really let loose with your designs – really get creative! For example, the beautiful gilded antlers you see on the place setting? They’re actually stocking hangers for the mantle. We just love what they added to this stately setting.

For me, this look is all about the place setting. A vertically stacked place setting sets a striking tone and ensures no detail is missed, as your eye travels from the height of the centerpiece to take in the splendor of the dishes. We recommend this for an adult-only table, as stacked dishes may resemble a Jenga tower to little hands. Gold takes center stage in this design, supported by muted white pumpkins and natural elements such as raffia and tortoise detailing on the silverware.

(Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.