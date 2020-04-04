Style at Home: Easter brunch at home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems that Easter is going to look a bit different for many of us this year. However, different doesn't have to mean less festive. Nothing gets me out of the isolation blues like turning one of my rooms into a new scene. Last month when I was visiting Gail's beautiful home in Lawrence, Kan., I had just perused at all our cute spring goodies and I thought her house would be the perfect place to set up an Easter brunch.

When I was pulling items from the shop, the bright ocean blue and vivid yellow table accessories popped out at me the most. I was (and still am) truly in the mood for some pops of spring color. It brings to mind sunny skies and the first round of yellow daffodils that pop up in my yard just in time to cheerfully welcome spring.

A trio of simple stem arrangements is the perfect centerpiece for a large table. After you're fished with your meal, you have three pretty pieces to place around your home to keep the fresh and festive atmosphere alive. I like to move mine to the mantel to add the colors of the season to my living room.