Style at Home: Embracing color gives homes energy

These last few weeks have left me feeling a bit blah. The gray skies and single-digit temperatures have me feeling sluggish and drained, and I’m in need of a change. What better way to add some pep to my step and some energy to my day than with a shot of color?

As painter David Hockney once said, I prefer living in color. To turn my frown upside down, I’ve been immersing myself in bright and cheery displays and soaking in every fun-filled hue. Although the days may be dreary and cold, that is no reason you or your home should be. This week I am talking tips for embracing color and bringing some much-needed energy to our homes and ourselves.

It's OK to start small

Bringing color into your spaces can be intimidating and overwhelming. Keep the sweaty palms and heart palpitations at bay by adding one or two easily movable accessories to start. A lovely lamp, colorful cachepot or gorgeous ginger jar could be the key to opening the door to colorful décor. Adding a splash of vibrance to your space can make a big impact and give you an idea of where you want to bring even more hues into the mix. Another easy addition to begin with: accent pillows. With no shortage of textiles to choose from, you are sure to find the perfect shade and pattern to enhance your room.

Have an anchor for your colors