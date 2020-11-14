Style at Home: Exploring a Santa's Workshop look

Since we have had our first snow here in Kansas City, it means I can officially dive headfirst into the holiday season, right? I am ready for all the jingle bell rocking to begin. Even when Thanksgiving isn't so late in the month, I always find myself sneaking Christmas out a bit early in my home. While I do like to celebrate each holiday, especially ones centered around yummy food and giving thanks, I say after Halloween, any holiday decor is fair game.

The shop is a different story, however — we've been getting ready for Christmas since the end of September. The first look we were able to get set up is what I am calling Santa's Workshop. This look is full of whimsy, classic colors and some of our favorite holiday characters.

This look has me reminiscing about being a child at Christmastime and all the wonder and excitement that comes with believing in the magic of the season, creating my own decorations and fighting to keep my eyes open for just a glance of the big man coming down my chimney. If anything, being in the Santa's Workshop area makes me remember that, at the end of the day, we are all still kids at heart. The room takes some of my favorite childhood decorations, like the infamous paper chain garland, and elevates them to the level of decor.