Style at Home: Exploring the ice cream hues of summer 2021

Summertime is near, and with that, so are all the beautiful colors that accompany the season. Summer brings to mind cooling blue-green water, the soft moody lighting of a gentle evening sunset and the dewy fresh greens of a well-watered lawn.

The plethora of new bright colors this season reminds me of being outside as a child and hearing the familiar tune of the ice cream truck meandering down my street, wondering what colorful concoction would soon be my sweet treat (usually something with gumball eyes).

Now in adulthood, my sweet treats come in the form of self-care and beautiful decor (and also still ice cream, because treat yourself!). Ice cream hues are vibrant but still soft. They are creamy versions of the fundamental shades we know and love that blend beautifully in your home. Some of my favorites this year are blushing strawberry pink, fresh mint green, delicious light lavender and tart lemon sherbet. Delicious!

Strawberry blush