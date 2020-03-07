Style at Home: Fabric favorites for spring

I am a self-professed fabric-fanatic. I love discovering fresh styles at market and the anticipation that comes with waiting (im)patiently to have the new textiles arrive each season. Seeing the patterns and colors gets my mind racing with the thought of the beautiful creations soon to be designed.

Just when I thought nothing would ever top the rich winter plaids I spent the last few months dreaming about, spring styles came and took my breath away. Now that the air has returned to my lungs, I have to share a sneak peek of this season's new fabrics and some of our favorites that are perfect for everything from throw pillows and duvets to upholstery pieces, window treatments and table toppers.

When it comes to spring trends, two have really jumped out at me. One, the new neutrals, is a mixture of my favorite green hues with greige. Greige is a gorgeous combination of beige and gray that creates a rich color that can work in both warm and cool color palettes. Where beige tends to have yellow undertones, and taupe has red or green depending on the warmth, griege has blue undertones that pair perfectly with a variety of hues. Paired up with lovely shades of green (and perhaps some yellow for an extra pop), the combination sings springtime.

