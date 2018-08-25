Fall is my favorite time of year. I love the blazing colors of the leaves, from gold to orange to red. The cool air touched with aromas like fallen leaves and ripe apples. And the food. Don't even get me started on that: apple pie, savory soups, spiced cider.
I really like to have dinner parties at my cottage in the fall, when we can dine al fresco. Through the years, I've gotten a million ideas for table top treatments from Lu Ann, of our visual design team members at Nell. Today, I asked Lu Ann to show us one of her favorite fall tables and tell us how she created it. Here are her tips:
START WITH THE DISHES
Lu Ann lets the look of the table flow from the dish pattern she wants to spotlight
EXPERIMENT WITH TABLE LINENS
Don't confine yourself to a traditional tablecloth, Lu Ann advises. She likes to use different types of linens on table to make them more interesting. Likewise, think outside the box when selecting napkins.
LAYER UP PLACE SETTINGS
Lu Ann started her place setting with a woven lattice placemat because its texture reminded her of the season. Next came an enamel plastic charger, with a sweet ticking stripe. Then, she mixed several dish patterns, zipping up the china with green majolica.
ADD SURPRISES TO YOUR TABLE
We like table treatments that make guests smile with delight. So we always add a surprise or two.
Old books and book pages are one of our favorite decorating tools. Use the books as risers or to bring visual interest to a tableau. Or, cut out pages from the book, roll them up and insert them into bowls or urns.
FASHION A CREATIVE CENTERPIECE
On this table, Lu Ann took three candelabras that resemble deer horns and intertwined them with large, amber hurricane lamps. The end result is a look that is big on drama, but does not block cross-table conversation.
MIX UP YOUR GLASSWARE
We love to use amber glassware in the fall.
POP IN GREAT SERVING PIECES
I like having fun with serving pieces when setting a seasonal table.
TWEAK AND REFINE
When Lu Ann sets a table, she has a design in mind. But she improvises as she goes. Give yourself license to change your mind and follow your muse, too. Start playing and see what you come up with.
This column was adapted from Mary Carol Garrity's blog at www.nellhills.com. She can be reached at marycarol@nellhills.com.
(c)2018 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.