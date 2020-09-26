Style at Home: Fresh fabrics for a new fall season

Crisp fall nights

For this combination, I wanted to go in a completely different direction from what would be expected for autumn with cool, icy tones that bring forth memories of crisp fall nights and dove gray rainy skies. During the fall I love curling up with a cup of tea and a good book as I observe the overcast and drizzling skies from the comfort of my home. While some might find this weather dreary, I find the gray tones to be lovely and calming. With a lack of color in this layout, texture is queen. By using layers of geometric linens and thick, rich velvet designs, this combination goes from just gray to great. The texture gives this design the depth and warmth that would usually come from a more vibrant color combination.

Warm and bright bohemian

Just when you thought you knew what I would create next, I zig then zag! I couldn't resist building a look around this bold fabric that takes texture to the next level with its terry cloth feel and deep grooves. To keep these sunny shades grounded in our current season, I've used a mix of wool knit and brown velvet as visual anchors. The display is a delicate balance of hues that range from bright to muddy and textures that range from soft to rough. It is reminiscent of a Midwest fall, where we have an unpredictable balance of sun and rain and alternating days of warmth and chill.