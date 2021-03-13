Style at Home: Fresh paint for spring refresh

This time of year, with the first hints of warm breezes blowing through and a peek into the sunny days to come, never fails to put me in the mood to clean and modify my spaces.

Everyone likes to talk about spring cleaning but what about post-winter hibernation refresh?! Indeed, this year more than ever it feels like I need to make a big change to welcome in a new season of my life.

What better way than with a fresh coat of paint on the walls? Painting the interior of your home is a big undertaking and is certainly not without its challenges.

Last month we took the leap and repainted our entryway at the shop and it has truly transformed the space. I knew I wanted to go in a new direction from our juicy and vibrant Hedge Apple green that had been featured for many years, but wasn’t sure which color would be able to span the multiple rooms and looks that we have in that area of the shop.

As soon as I saw a swatch of our new color, Atchison, I knew I had found the one.