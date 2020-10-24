Style at Home: Getting set for Thanksgiving 2020

For many families (mine included), this year's holiday celebrations are going to look a little different. While I won't be hosting a grand dinner full of family and friends, I still want to make this Thanksgiving as special and meaningful as possible (because despite all the negative things about the year, we have so much for which to be thankful). One way I know how to do this (besides the copious amounts of food I am planning on prepping) is with decor. Dress it up or dress it down, this year is all about comfort. So whether you are dressing your table to the nines or leaving it to your everyday plates, here are a few of our Thanksgiving looks to inspire you (or to give you your design fix for the week).

Orange spice and autumn leaves

For this look we started with our fan-favorite Pumpkin Windowpane throw blanket as a creative table covering. We love using throw blankets on our tables - not only are they multipurpose and easy to throw in the wash, they add coziness to your dining area that is hard to match. My favorite part of this setting is the natural wood touches that are stacked throughout; these elements add so much texture and warmth to the table. This tablescape reminds me of the most perfect days of fall when all of the leaves are brilliant, fiery shades of red, yellow and orange, but have not yet fallen to the ground.

Gourd-geous metallic