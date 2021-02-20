Style at Home: Give bedroom a fresh look with spring bedding

Is there a better feeling than crawling into a freshly laundered and made-up bed? Sinking into a feather-soft duvet, slipping between crisp, cool sheets and lounging on the firm but forgiving mattress is truly what sweet dreams are made of. Can I be honest with you, dear reader? Going to bed is my most favorite time of day.

This is the prime time of the year to bring a fresh look to your home, and of course, this includes the bedroom. With warmer weather approaching (slowly but surely), it is time to put the heavy extra quilts and blankets back into the cedar chest and bring out the spring. Our lovely bedding experts have been busy switching looks out and imparting a few tips and tricks to the perfect spring bed.

Neat and neutral

I love everything about a neutral bedroom. Playing with light tans, creams and whites is both soothing and interesting. You don’t need a rainbow of color to showcase a creative and fun personality. This ready-made oversized floral duvet and pillows pairs perfectly with a variety of custom pillows and features some of my favorite textiles and trims.