Style at Home: Have a very mauve-y Christmas

When it comes to tying the rest of your home into a Christmas display, it's all about the colors and texture. Since this look is fairly simple by way of color mixing, we had fun with the rest of the room by tying in fun fabrics like plaid, leopard and houndstooth in the furniture and flooring. We brought in holiday touches with bowls of greenery and dramatic vases in deep mauve. The table itself has all the drama of the tree and mantel, featuring stunning silver metallic candelabras - complete with 30-inch tapers, because why not go big? - and vintage-inspired gold rimmed glasses and truly vintage crystal bowls. Top off each table setting with one of the lovely ornaments from the tree for your guests to take home at the end of the night.