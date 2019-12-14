Style at Home: Holiday ski lodge look ushers in the season

The holidays are such a magical time of year. I used to think the sparkle and thrill would wear off with age, but I could not have been more wrong. Of course, the season has changed over the years, from the anticipation of Santa coming to my house as a young child to the nostalgia I felt coming back to visit my family during my young adult years and now having the chance to create lasting memories for my own family. My 3-year-old is finally old enough to start understanding the importance of Christmas, so this part of my adventure is only beginning. All of these memories were playing in my mind earlier this year as I shopped for the Christmas looks I wanted to bring into the shop.

Going to market is an amazing experience, but it is easy to get sensory overload with the volume of options. I knew I wanted to bring in a look that encompassed how I feel around this time and how I want others to feel when they visit. I kept coming back to one word in my mind: cozy. That is why our ski lodge look has become one of my absolute favorites this year. While we may be short a few mountains here in Kansas City, the feeling of warmth, comfort and relaxation that comes with the rich red hues, soft plaids and fresh wood tones is something that resonates even here on the plains.