Style at Home: Holiday style 2022: Nostalgic Noel

Certain elements of a holiday look give us that Christmas feeling. Images of holly and mistletoe, twinkling trees and vintage Santas are what I conjure in my mind when thinking of holidays past, and Nostalgic Noel is a look that delivers in spades for me. Classic but fun, this Christmas decor delivers whimsical vibes at every glance.

Because the space features a very traditional home color, and this is an exceptionally fun traditional Christmas look, we knew it was a match made in heaven. Don’t fret, this is a look that will blend with the colors you already have in your home as well.

Nostalgic Noel Christmas tree design

Showstopping colors are featured throughout this color palette. First to greet your eye are the punchy reds, followed by the tinsel-inspired silvers and a mix of bright whites. The red-and-gold ribbon elevates the tree from kitsch to elegant and could create a totally different feeling if used somewhere else. This tree makes great use of picks, and the holly and berries used here give it a real Christmas feel.

One of my favorite details that sets this vignette apart for me are the use of the classic bubble lights. They instantly remind me of my grandfather and a sweet story from his childhood that included them. He and Grandma still feature bubble lights on a small tree every year, though they no longer use the original set.

Nostalgic Noel holiday decor

Walking into this room feels like immersing myself into a vintage postcard. The decor is full of fun retro shapes amid classic elements, like the bottlebrush trees and wreaths that are always a customer favorite. A spindly tree with cheery white berries is the perfect addition to a tabletop or buffet. This decor would be a fun theme in which to incorporate nontraditional Christmas colors, like a showstopping teal alongside the standard greens and reds of the season.

This holiday look acts as a cherry on top in an already delectable room. Trees, jovial Santas and frosted snowmen are tucked among the existing chinoiserie and refinery for a full look, creating Christmas vignettes wherever you turn. Paring down this design a little to fit your space does nothing to dull its shine. Thoughtfully placed elements like the two retro gold trees atop the buffet are enough to carry the continuity of the nostalgic Christmas feeling from the tree to the dining room.

Nostalgic Noel tabletop design

This place setting is full of new traditional elements, down to the cheery Christmas color palette. Standard white dishes are the base of the design, and red and green accents in the dinner and salad plates are easily added for some seasonal fun. There are many textures at play in this tablescape that make it feel cozy and warm, like the block print on the napkins to the bold pink hand-painted cane designs on the drinking glasses.

Items are placed at varying heights for the tabletop centerpiece. An airy white tree is the backdrop for Santa’s sleigh about to take flight in the midline focal point. Bottlebrush Christmas trees stand at attention, sprinkled throughout the tabletop. This centerpiece feels full without overcrowding the table and could be effortlessly re-created at home with even fewer elements for an easier sight line from seat to seat.

This room is a joy to be in during the holidays, and I hope it inspired you to bring out a few of those well-worn and well-loved pieces for a little piece of Nostalgic Noel in your own home.

(Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.)

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.