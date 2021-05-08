Style at Home: Home office essentials to create a stunning space, both on Zoom and off

While parts of day-to-day life seem to be getting back to “normal” (or at least a new normal), some changes from the last year seemed poised to stay around for some time to come.

One of these changes: Home offices are more necessary than ever. With offices turning to permanent work from home or hybrid work schedules, it is important to create a practical space at home that is built for productivity.

This has created a new challenge for us, since many times practical and productive can be a bit … blah. We’ve been searching high and low to bring style and finesse to our home office essentials so you can create a study that will stun both in person and over Zoom.