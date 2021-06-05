Style at Home: How to build a beautiful vignette

I love a good vignette. These small, curated style statements made up of a group of objects can be found displayed on shelves, tabletops and elsewhere in a home. These pretty collections can be used to tie a space together, incorporate beloved items into your decor or add functionality to a surface. But if you’re new to creating vignettes, where do you begin?

First things first, you need to gather your items. Think about what objects make sense in the space you are decorating. If it is a bedside table, for example, be sure to include an alarm clock, water decanter, decorative tissue holder, small box in which to stash your phone charger, and any other bedtime or morning must-haves. If your space is purely decorative and doesn’t have a specific function, you can always focus on bringing in the colors and textures found in the room with your grouping of goodies.

Once you have everything together, choose an item to anchor the vignette. An anchor item is one that stands out as the focal point of your grouping and grounds the entire look. We often use artwork, lamps or floral arrangements to achieve this. If you don’t have one item that stands out to you, create an anchor by grouping a selection of your items on a tray to create a visually heavy point in the design.