Style at Home: How to create the perfect video call backdrop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the warm weather welcomes us into the summer months and our cities begin to open back up (safely and slowly we hope!), it has become clear that some of the changes from the last few months are here to stay.

Some have produced a new set of challenges for us to work through, such as creating a productive home office space or turning our bedrooms into spaces fully dedicated to relaxation. A couple weeks ago I received a phone call from one of our lovely customers who had come across a new home decor challenge for us. Like many of us during the time of COVID, she has been using video services like Zoom and FaceTime more than ever, and in doing so discovered her desire for a better background.

What makes the perfect video chat background?

As I tune into the news to watch at-home reporting and chat with my family and friends, I have noticed certain elements work better than others, and that clutter creates a noisy environment that makes it hard to concentrate on the person speaking. While there is no foolproof recipe for the perfect backdrop, you can take some steps to project your style through a camera lens.

Reflect your style, not your screen