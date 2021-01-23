Style at Home: How to find the perfect perch

Few things are more sacred than your designated seat in the living room. It seems every time my family gathers together we go to our unofficial (but also very official) assigned seats in our shared living spaces.

My favorite perch features an easy swivel to allow for full-room surveillance and a firm cushion for ultimate support that allows me a nice bounce to launch after catching my 4-year-old inevitably getting into mischief on one of my spins around the room. My husband, on the other hand, prefers a well-broken-in sofa you can sink into for a long nap or for the viewing of a long game (sometimes he achieves both at the same time). Our son tends to be drawn to the ottoman of all places and has transformed it into the trampoline of his dreams (which, for the record, I do not officially recommend).

The more I got to thinking about this, the more I realized our chairs are much more than just furniture at this point – they resonate with our personalities through our style preferences and the functionality that comes with it. It has me wondering, what do our different chairs say about us? I decided to take a look at some of my favorite designs and break down the form, style, function and status of each to help you find the perfect place to rest. (Disclaimer: All the following chair personalities are purely in jest and have no scientific backing).