Style at Home: How to pick the perfect sofa

I've been spending some of my time at home lately going through the archives of our Nell Hill's history. I find that much like Mary Carol Garrity herself, her design tips have proven to be timeless and ever-helpful. It got me thinking...why not break out some of these posts for a second look? While the pictures and featured favorites may be different, the design advice stands true. Purchasing large furniture can be nerve-wracking. Sofas are expensive and long-lasting additions to your home - you want to be confident in your choice. Fear not! Sit back, relax and enjoy some classic MC advice.

If you're like me, your sofa is such an important part of your daily life that when it's time to get a new one, it's like adding a new member to your family. And just like family members, sofas have definite personalities. Here are some tips for picking the perfect one for your home.

Size it up