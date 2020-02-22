Style at Home: How to transition your tables for spring

My, my, my, how the tables have turned... turned into spring, that is. I love a time of transition, especially when it comes to tabletops. As seasons end, I sometimes find myself not quite ready to put away my favorite dishes and place settings. This is when the fun begins, and the creativity starts to flow. I've gone back into our photo archives from 2019 to show how a few simple moves can create a whole new seasonal look while still using some of the same plates.

One of the biggest ways to transition a tabletop is by transitioning your textiles. A change of a table runner, tablecloth and napkin can not only transform your table, but it's a great foundation on which to build the rest of your look. As we move toward springtime, we trade our heavy and dark holiday-hued traditional plaids for fresher alternatives, like simple black-and-white designs that support a lighter, brighter color scheme. A small change can completely change how your plates look, and to me it is especially obvious with the cabbage leaf-inspired plates. They look so at home on my winter table, and when I see them in my spring settings, I wonder how I would ever see them in any other way. Now is also the time to break out the floral patterns, leafy greens and sky blues that have been hibernating all winter.