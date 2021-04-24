Style at Home: Incorporating juicy citrus hues into your home

Sometimes when a craving hits, it can’t be ignored. I’ve been experience cravings not only with my sweet tooth but with my other tastes as well.

It all started recently when one of our wonderful team members, Karen, brought in delicious lemon bars for the crew. I hadn’t had such a bright flavor in quite a while, and it hit me that I needed more bright and juicy tastes and colors in my life. How fun is it that inspiration can come from the most unexpected (and delicious) of sources. I’ve now made it a point to bring vibrant lime, fresh orange, and tart lemon colors into our décor to embrace this sharp and joyful feeling that I don’t want to shake.

Just A POP. If you are weary of new colors, start by dipping a toe into the wonderful and daring world of citrus colors. I can’t tell you the number of times I hear people say they love bold colors, like orange, but have no idea where to start.