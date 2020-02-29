Style at Home: Indulge senses with Spring scent pairings

Walking into a beautiful room is a treat for the eyes, but it can be a full sensory experience with the right mix of textures and perfectly paired scents. For a room to meet its full potential, I believe interior design is an art that should indulge as many of your senses as possible, from touch to hearing and smell.

Smell is one of the senses I tend to focus on since it is the most powerful link to our emotions and feelings. I rarely get as much nostalgia as I do when I come across a scent from the past. It is also an important tool for creating ambiance and mood within a space. With a new season upon us, it's finally time to switch out some of our go-to winter scents (goodbye for now, Frasier fir) for our beloved springtime indulgences. As our pillows and vignettes change, so must our candles. This week I am pairing some of our recent designs with our favorite Pickwick scents for a fresh springtime look (and smell).