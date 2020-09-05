Style at Home: Internet aesthetics: cottagecore vs. cluttercore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New Traditional design is always adapting and growing to include inspiration from like-minded design movements to remain a stimulating and timeless style choice, and I for one love to look at all the new visions coming into the spotlight. Gen Z and millennials are taking to their social platforms with new image combinations that create a visual feast and a surprisingly specific design viewpoint. The aesthetics tend to be more than just a design choice, sometimes also embodying a fantastical-seeming lifestyle. This last month I stumbled across two aesthetics I found to be both fun and encouraging to my own design tastes. These two genres have been branded as cottagecore and cluttercore.

Cottagecore is an escapist aesthetic. It takes you to a place where there are no phones ringing, no errands to run, and the pie on the natural wood countertop is always baked from scratch. Think of an English countryside where all you have on the schedule for the day is baking bread, picking wildflowers and finishing up your tiresome tasks with an afternoon-long picnic (and perhaps some slow stitching before bed). It is the beginning of the fairy tale before the villain shows up.