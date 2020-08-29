Style at Home: Leave them on read: a few favorite books to enjoy and display

There are few things I enjoy more than curling up in a soft throw with a cup of hot tea and a good book. Yet somehow life always seems to get in the way. Despite my lack of time to snuggle up with new titles, my love for reading and admiration for beautiful books continues to grow. I find that it is easier for me to flip through coffee table books and short reads that encompass my interests than the daunting task of starting a new novel. There are gorgeous books that are made to browse and discover again and again whenever your schedule allows. I use these guides to brush up on my entertaining skills, which have gotten rusty these last few months, and to push my creativity. Traditionally these books are found in your living room; however, I find the typical to be too predictable. I will be going in a different direction and instead focus on books for your dining room, kitchen and even your bar area - why should coffee tables have all the fun?