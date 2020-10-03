Style at Home: Let your headboard shine

Snuggle season is going to be here before we know it! When the cold rain and crisp wind of a fall morning start to join the morning rush, there is nothing more tempting then hitting the snooze button and curling back into your warm bedding cocoon of comfort. While I love looking at beautiful bedding during all times of the year, it is especially rewarding during these upcoming colder months!

Our second floor is such a delight to behold with all the textiles and colors that grace our beds. However, it is more than the duvets that catch my eye! I have also noticed a big trend towards wood bed frames and uniquely upholstered headboards. I have brought in some unique (and dare I say, bold) styles that are sure to steal the show from the pillows, duvets and coverlets we love so much!

Preppy Pink and Green. Now this is a wooden bed frame with some flair! I love a pop of color, especially in an unexpected place. Combining the classic shape of a wood frame with a bright hue brings maximum interest to your space with minimal details. Keeping the bedding simple with soft whites allows for the frame to shine and be the true star of this bedding display. While bright colors such as lime green can sometimes be considered juvenile, the elegance of the simple bamboo-inspired headboard allows it to transition into a beautiful bed for all ages.