Style at Home: Let's embrace fall: six ideas to inspire

No one moves to the Midwest for the weather. In the heartland, we have hot summers and cold winters. But in the fall, there are a few days so perfect, I swear I'd never live anywhere else. The trees are ablaze, the sky is azure blue, and the air is crisp and cool, sweetened with the smell of falling leaves and wood smoke. This year, I'm resolving to thoroughly enjoy autumn. I hope you will join me. Here are some ideas to inspire us...

LIGHT THE FIRE IN THE HEARTH

One of my favorite rituals every year is lighting the first fire in the hearth. Dan and I like to relax in front of the fire on fall evenings, catching up on each other's days. My friend Lisa's living room, pictured above, is perfect for fall. I want to curl up on her sofa next to the crackling fire.

COZY UP YOUR FURNITURE

As the days grow shorter, I can't wait to cocoon at home during the quiet evenings. I get my cottage ready by switching out my summer pillow covers with those that feature the fabrics of fall. Menswear fabrics are my absolute favorite.

I don't think you can walk five feet in my cottage without seeing a plaid throw. And, on fall mornings, you'll see me wrapped up in one as I sip my first cup of coffee and watch the sun rise over our little lake. It's one of my greatest pleasures.