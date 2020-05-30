Style at Home: Light up your home: Pretty pendants, stunning chandeliers, and lovely lanterns

From the bedroom to the kitchen and the dining room to the living area, a dramatic fixture can bring more than just light to your space. I adore finding fixtures that add a unique element to my rooms, whether that be a structural component or a natural texture. It is safe to say, we've certainly come a long way from Thomas Edison's invention of the light bulb!

Let us begin with the not-at-all humble chandelier. Unlike their single-bulb cousins, chandeliers feature many light bulbs, often in symmetrical branched frames (at least those with a more traditional aesthetic). Like so many things we know and use today (Mechanical clocks! Eyeglasses! Liquor!), the candle chandelier enters the scene in medieval times where they were used by the wealthy.

Primitive versions gave way to more ornate pieces that were used just as much for decoration as light; faceted crystals were later added to better reflect the light. A long-time staple in traditional design, chandeliers tend to be a more extravagant and eye-catching lighting solution and are often used in places of prominence. In addition to being aesthetically impactful, they provide a greater amount of light and are ideal for large spaces and high ceilings.