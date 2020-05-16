Style at Home: Make working from home, work for you

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

These last few months have been an eye opener for me in many ways.

Working at home has led me to reflect back on when I was newly married and involved in the quilting industry. I spent many years working remotely from our little apartment and truly enjoyed it! It was a simple time where I could work while wearing pajamas and multi-task my home chores with my professional ones while Brandon was out at his office. It was these memories that fooled me into thinking I could slide right back into that routine during this pandemic.

However, working at home the last few months has made me realize a few things.

First, getting anything done with a 3-year-old underfoot is an almost impossible task, and second, with my whole family in our house I need a home office that is truly mine to avoid the chaos!

I've found that not only is it important for me to have a functional space, but also one that reflects my creativity and style. While I work on getting mine together, I am fortunate enough to have seen some beautiful examples by Nell Hill's clients and designers that have provided a wealth of inspiration!