Style at Home: Making a space for baby

MCG: For older kids, wrought iron bed frames are a great pick. Thanks to their timeless style and solid craftsmanship, the classic beds are a perfect fit from the moment your little one is ready for a big bed up until he or she is ready to leave the nest. A great way to make your child's space truly unique is through custom bedding. Whether you're outfitting a baby crib with a skirt, rail guard and quilt set or spicing up your preteen's pad with a funky duvet and loads of crazy pillows, this is your chance to let your child's personality shine through. Pick an interesting mix of textiles for your bedding and pillows, being sure to incorporate touchable fabrics and trims like chenille stripes, pom-poms and rick rack. For fun, personalize a pillow or two with your child's name or monogram. We're also using lots of outdoor fabrics for kids' rooms right now because it's virtually indestructible. Another perennial favorite of mine is a good matelasse. Just toss them in the washer and dryer when they need a good clean. The more you wash them, the softer they become.