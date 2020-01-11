Style at Home: New year, new look: sunroom transformation with Anna Petrow

Our first look is one we called "Calming Chambray" and is made up of muted blues, dark denims and light creams for a dreamy and casual appearance. The collection is light on color variety but heavy on texture. We thought this would tie in her existing denim chair beautifully to her new reupholstered piece and fit with her current room theme. Ultimately we decided it was too familiar, though she did spy one of her favorite fabrics (which luckily we could fit into our finished look).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a second option, we went in the opposite direction. The look was a collection of spicy reds, eye-catching jewel tones and whimsical prints that we named "Southwest Spice." Full of color and texture, the collection was a new direction for her home, but one that created interest and added depth. While this was not the look we finalized, it did offer a nod to her love of animal prints.