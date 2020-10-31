Style at Home: 'Outlander'-inspired tablescape with Suzanne Zingg

I find so much inspiration from talking with like-minded creatives about style and design. One of these talented souls is local tablescape artist Suzanne Zingg. If you follow her on Instagram, you know she makes stunning and unique tabletop designs right in her own home. A couple months ago I had the pleasure of sitting down with her to chat. One thing led to another, and an idea was born. Turns out we are both big fans of plaid, and the book/TV series "Outlander." For those unfamiliar, "Outlander" by Diana Gabaldon is the story of an Englishwoman from the 1940s who gets transported the 1700s Scotland Highlands. While the storyline is quite exciting, the true beauty lies in the landscape and design of the setting. We decided to collaborate and bring the rustic elegance of the Scottish countryside to a table.